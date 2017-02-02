Follow us on

Updated: 8:38 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Posted: 8:38 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Blind taste test suggests that cheap wine really does taste better

wine
David Paul Morris
(Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

By HotTopics.tv

Hot Topics wanted to know if it’s really worth dishing out $40 for a bottle of wine.

They put it to the test, asking a few people to sample three different red wines at different prices. The most expensive wine cost $35. The cheapest was just $13.

After seeing the results of the test, you can bet that we won’t be paying too much for wine anymore!

Source: In a blind taste test, these people chose the cheap wine over the expensive stuff | Hot Topics by Rare on Rumble

 

