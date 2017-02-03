Boy, 6, hosts toy giveaway stand for less fortunate

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Some kids make lemonade stands. Blake Work decided to host a toy giveaway at his.

Rather than clean up the plethora of toys in his room, Blake, 6, decided that he could donate them to the less fortunate, his mother Melissa Work wrote on Bored Panda.

He gathered eight of his favorite toys, a few books, a TV stand and sign Work’s mother helped him with the spelling.

It read:

“Cheer up kids! Come to Blake Work’s house! We have free toys for you!”

Living on a cul-de-sac in an older community did not stop Blake. His mother helped him set up his stand at the end of their driveway and his little couch in case anyone came up while he was taking a nap.

But no one came. At first.

“He was sitting there with every intention of kids in need, swarming his stand. He was waiting for it. I was just trying to think of every way I could make this happen for him,” she said.

“Text all the kids,” Blake asked her.

She shared her son’s free toy stand on some garage sale groups on Facebook.

Finally, a contractor working on the house across the street stopped by. Blake gave him his favorite toy robot. The man said he was going to send it to his grandson in Belize.

A family with a mother and two children showed up next. They complimented Blake on what he was trying to do and left him two new toys for the giveaway. They also took a indoor soccer ball on Blake’s insistence.

Another family stopped by for the books.

Blake’s kindergarten teacher came by to offer him support.

The toys that Blake was not able to giveaway during the six hours he had his stand set up he donated to his school to give to students with good behavior.

“He will open the door for you and wish you a good day. He’s just something special. We teach him that kindness can make a difference,” Work said. “That it can change the world. That we should love one another, care for one another, and be kind to one another. That day, I cried more tears than I have in a long time.”