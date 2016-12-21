Breathtaking viral photos show snow in the Sahara Desert

View mobile site
Updated: 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
AIN SEFRA, Algeria —
Stunning images that reportedly show snow in the Sahara Desert have gone viral.
According to the Telegraph, Karim Bouchetata captured photos of the rare sight Monday in Ain Sefra, Algeria. The last time the area had snow was in 1979, the Telegraph reports. Read more here.
Check out the photos below:
Posted by Karim Bouchetata on Monday, December 19, 2016
Posted by Karim Bouchetata on Monday, December 19, 2016
