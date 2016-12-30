Bristol Palin signs copies of her book 'Not Afraid Of Life: My Journey So Far' at Barnes & Noble in Phoenix, Arizona Saturday July 9, 2011. (Photo by Laura Segall/ Getty Images)

Bristol Palin on Wednesday criticized 11 high-profile musicians who have refused to perform at the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, writing that Hollywood is full of "sissies" or out of touch in a post on her blog.

A number of musicians and performers have turned down Trump's invitation. Confirmed artists include the famed New York dance group The Rockettes, former "America's Got Talent" contestant and opera singer Jackie Evancho and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

But even among those acts, there has been pushback. Some of The Rockettes have refused to perform because of views expressed by the president-elect in the race to the White House. One member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir quit because of the upcoming performance.

"Isn't it amazing how 'not cool' it is to be conservative in the public eye?" Palin wrote in the blog post. "Either Hollywood is that far off — or we have so many sissies we have in the spotlight too scared to stand for what they believe in!"

Among her targets was Elton John, who she said attacked American country music by suggesting that a country artist would be willing to play for Trump. She called the perceived slight "surprising considering (Elton John) stole all their rhinestone outfits."

She also slammed the DJ duo The Chainsmokers, who have been nominated for three Grammy Awards and joked earlier this month about performing for Trump, as being irrelevant anyway.

"Don't worry," she wrote. "I haven't heard of them either."

She named the band KISS' refusal to play as "perhaps the most surprising" announcement, considering Trump's "larger-than-life persona" and KISS' "explosive stage show."

"(They) would've been a match made in heaven," she wrote.

However, the band refused.

"This is what's great about America: You're allowed to say no," Palin wrote. "And these A-listers declining the invitation has opened up a chance for someone who really needs it."

She ended her post on a high-note, highlighting Evancho's decision to perform on Jan. 20.

"So far, that might be her best decision yet," Palin wrote.