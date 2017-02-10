Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 2:04 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

    Burlington Coat Factory removes Ivanka Trump products from website

    Related

    View Larger
    Ivanka Trump navigating Washington social, political worlds photo
    In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the inauguration Freedom Ball in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
    Photos: Ivanka Trump through the years gallery
    Photos: Ivanka Trump through the years
    Sears, Kmart drop Trump Home merchandise from websites
    Did Kellyanne Conway break a major ethics rule when she went on Fox News Thursday morning?
    Report: T.J. Maxx, Marshalls instructed employees to trash Ivanka Trump merchandise signs
    Nordstrom removing Ivanka Trump brand clothing, cites sales

    President Donald Trump headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Michelle Ewing

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BURLINGTON, N.J. —

    Another retailer has removed Ivanka Trump merchandise from its website.

    >> Sears, Kmart drop Trump Home merchandise from websites

    According to USA Today, products from the first daughter's fashion line no longer appear on New Jersey-based Burlington Coat Factory's site.  

    >> Did Kellyanne Conway break a major ethics rule when she went on Fox News Thursday morning?

    Burlington has not publicly commented on the news.

    >> Report: T.J. Maxx, Marshalls instructed employees to trash Ivanka Trump merchandise signs

    #GrabYourWallet, an online boycott of Trump brands, said it still encourages shoppers to avoid the retailer.

    >> Nordstrom removing Ivanka Trump brand clothing, cites sales

    "Burlington Coat Factory has removed all Trump brand goods from its site but has made no public statement about brick-and-mortar locations, so it, too, remains on the (boycott) list," the #GrabYourWallet site said.

    >> Read more trending news

    Nordstrom recently decided to stop selling Trump's fashion brand, drawing the ire of President Donald Trumpwho tweeted that the move was "unfair." Sears and Kmart also removed 31 Trump Home items from their sites, but said some items are still available "via third-party marketplace vendors."

    Read more here.

    ">February 8, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     