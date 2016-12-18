Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Crystal Bonvillian
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CHICAGO —
Jessica Rodriguez’ proposal to her girlfriend, Chelsea Miller, was meticulously planned out, with friends hidden around them at the Art Institute of Chicago, video and still cameras at the ready.
What Rodriguez did not anticipate was the joyful reaction of a bystander going viral and nearly upstaging the couple.
Miller told “Us Weekly” that neither she nor Rodriguez noticed the older woman sitting on a bench nearby as the Dec. 17 proposal took place.
“I was crying and shaking and a ball of nerves,” Miller said. “But later that night when we were looking at the pictures, I was, like, ‘Oh, my gosh. That woman is so adorable.’”
Social media users agreed. Rodriguez’ brother, Carlos Jair, posted the image to Twitter with the caption, “My sister proposed to her GF today and look at that older woman’s reaction.” Within hours, the image was retweeted thousands of times.
The older woman in the background's reaction to this same sex proposal will restore your faith in humanity! <3http://www.weddedwonderland.com/category/planning/engagement-planning/Posted by Wedded Wonderland on Monday, December 19, 2016
As of Wednesday morning, it had been retweeted more than 111,000 times and liked more than triple that amount. Video of the proposal uploaded to YouTube the day after it took place has been viewed more than half a million times.
Scroll to the end of the story to watch the video
Rodriguez explained on Instagram that she lured Miller to the Art Institute with the promise of a gala. When they arrived, she admitted she lied about the gala.
"Baby I lied, there's no gala. I brought you here because of our love for art. We enjoy traveling to museums, having artsy dates and even showcasing art about our baby in our own home. If someone could describe our love it could only be done through a work of art. It is happy, fun, chaotic, inspiring and strong. I want to keep discovering art for the rest of my life by your side. Chelsea Miller, will you marry me?" 💍 #MeetTheRodriguez My friends were holding a sign in the gallery above that said "Chelsea Miller will you marry me?" Thousand thank yous: @hsanchezperry @lizr91 @esanchezperry & Josh #artinstituteofchicago #engagement #marriage #proposal #marryme #lgbt #sscouple #Videocomingsoon
A photo posted by Jess Rodriguez (@j.essrdgz) on
Friends held up a sign reading, “Chelsea Miller, will you marry me?” Rodriguez got down on one knee as people around them looked on.
Miller told “Us Weekly” that the love the couple has been shown is overwhelming.
“There are so many people online who are ready to throw hate at everybody, and it’s so beautiful to see so much support for the (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community,” Miller said. “Everybody’s hearts were warmed, because she looks so purely and genuinely happy for us. So many people are saying this gives them hope and faith in humanity.”
The couple plans to marry in June 2018, the magazine reported.
SHE SAID YES!! 💍 @cnicolem_ 💕 Our little family will soon share the same last name. #MeetTheRodriguez 👩❤️👩. I proposed today with the help of some of my great friends. Video and photos soon #dogpaw #engaged #dogmom #marriageproposal #artinstitute #sscouple
A photo posted by Jess Rodriguez (@j.essrdgz) on
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}