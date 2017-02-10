California mudslide worker killed by construction truck

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A worker who was part of a crew attempting to clear a massive mudslide in California was killed when he was run over by a construction truck Thursday, KSBW reported.

The Graniterock crew was working on Highway 17 near Scotts Valley, and two men were pinned under the truck's wheels, KSBW reported. The worker who was killed was identified late Thursday afternoon as Robert Gill, 54, of Los Banos.

"It's tremendously sad. It can affect all of us. These are people that are also putting their lives on the line every single day, to make the commute to Santa Cruz and San Jose easier," CHP Officer Trista Drake said.

The second injured worker, Stephen Whitmire of San Jose, was rushed to a hospital. He was conscious and talking to paramedics, Drake said.

Graniterock is based in Watsonville, and its workers were contracted by CalTrans for the week-long Highway 17 mudslide project. The driver had spent the morning hauling tons of rocks and mud from the mountainside, and was attempting to drive out of the construction site in reverse when his truck backed over Gill and Whitmire, KSBW reported.

The construction truck driver was identified as 39-year-old Daniel Harrington of Salinas, who is employed by Watsonville-based Hildebrand Trucking, KSBW reported.