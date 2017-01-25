Cards Against Humanity seeks CEO, describes Obama in job posting

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | Posted: 10:16 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CHICAGO —
Less than a week after Barack Obama officially left the White House and Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, at least two companies have offered the former president employment opportunities.
Spotify, pointing to popular playlists publicly shared by Obama, created a "president of the playlists" position that listed duties and qualifications specific to the 44th president.
And popular card game Cards Against Humanity sought Obama's services in a CEO role that the company posted on LinkedIn.
The Chicago-based company listed the requirements as follows:
• Strong public speaking skills
• Steady disposition, remains cool under pressure
• Willing to inherit the consequences of eight years of irresponsible spending
• Excellent negotiator able to deal with stubborn opposition
• Experience hunting terrorist masterminds
• Minimum eight years experience (as) president of the United States of America or equivalent nation
• Strongly prefer the first black editor of Harvard Law Review
• Must currently hold a national approval rating of 61 percent or higher
• Passed comprehensive health care reform
• Natural-born citizen of the United States
• Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint
The listing also noted that "the ideal candidate will be excited to travel for work and be a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize."
"This year, we wasted an enormous amount of time and energy trying to get Hillary Clinton elected president," the company wrote. "It's been a great run, but now it's time for real adult leadership."
Card Against Humanity describes itself as the No. 1 bestselling party game "for horrible people."
The listing, though still live, is closed to applicants.
Barack and Michelle Obama have said that they will focus on the Obama Foundation and plans to open the Obama Center, a presidential center on the south side of Chicago, after taking a short break from work and political duties.
