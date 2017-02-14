Carnival Elation cruise passenger goes missing near Bahamas

ActionNewsJax.com
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man after video showed him going overboard on a Carnival cruise ship out of Jacksonville, Florida, early Monday morning.
Carnival Cruise Line said video shows 24-year-old Kevin Wellons going overboard at approximately 2:45 a.m.
The Elation ship out of Jacksonville had already moored at its first port of call in Nassau, Bahamas, when the man's wife told officials he was missing at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Wellons' wife said she'd last seen him at 2:30 a.m.
The cruise line said the ship was about 14 nautical miles northeast of Great Harbor Cay in the Bahamas when Wellons, who is from Warner Robins, Georgia, reportedly went overboard.
The Coast Guard was notified at about 11 a.m. by the crew of the Carnival Elation cruise ship that the man was seen on the ship's closed-circuit TV going overboard from the 11th deck.
Carnival Elation is based year-round in Jacksonville and departed Saturday on a five-day Bahamas cruise.
