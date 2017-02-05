Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 1:34 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

    Casey Anthony spotted at Florida anti-Trump rally

    Feb. 4, 2017
    Michael Ares
    Protesters meet in front of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm Beach Post)

    Related

    Trump presides over Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Sarah Elsesser

    Palm Beach Post

    Casey Anthony, the Florida woman acquitted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, was spotted at a protest against President Donald Trump on Saturday in West Palm Beach.

    Anthony, who reportedly lives in Palm Beach County, but rarely appears in public, was one of the estimated 3,000 protesters in the march to Mar-a-Lago, our news partners at WPTV NewsChannel 5 reported.

    >> Read more trending stories

    Anthony declined to speak on camera, but told the station she is against Trump’s policies, according to WPTV. 

    The march, organized by South Florida Activism and Women's March Florida PBC, made it to within 25 yards of Mar-a-Largo. After the protesters left, Palm Beach Police tweeted the march was peaceful, with no arrests.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     