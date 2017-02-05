Cash me outside: Teen accused of misusing logo

Follow us on

    Related

    Danielle 'Cash me outside' Dr. Phil photo
    (CBS Television Distribution/Dr. Phil)

    By Sarah Elsesser

    Palm Beach Post

    The Florida girl who went viral for the phrase "Cash me ousside" might be running into legal trouble. How bow dah? 

    >> Read more trending stories

    Last week, after Danielle Bregoli was spotted rocking a "Cashmeousside" sweatshirt using Champion's iconic "C," the internet sensation received a letter from Hanesbrands Inc., which owns Champion, BET reported.

    Cash me ousside with dat new murch. Link in bio  @pizzaslime

    A post shared by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on

    Hanesbrands gave Bregoli a week to stop the production of merchandise using the Champion "C," BET reported. While the logo remains on her Instagram feed, it no longer appears on her merchandise site.

    >> Related: The painful story behind 'Cash me outside' teen from Dr. Phil

    Bregoli can't seem to stay out of the headlines. Last week she was kicked off an airplane for an alleged fight.

    >> Related: 'Cash Me Ousside' teen removed from a flight after allegedly punching a passenger

    While she is notorious for her spunky attitude, Bregoli does have a softer side — she did nurse her mother through chemo

    >> Related: 'Cash me ousside' teen once helped nurse her mother through chemo

    Read more at BET.

