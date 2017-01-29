Celebrities protest Trump travel ban at SAG Awards

Simon Helberg, left, and Jocelyn Towne display protest signs against the U.S. policy of temporarily barring refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries, at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Nicole Moschella

Rare.us

The Screen Actors Guild Awards took a political tone this year.

>> PHOTOS: 23rd annual SAG Awards show

>> PHOTOS: Red carpet at the 23rd annual SAG Awards

>> Screen Actors Guild Awards: Winner list

>> Read more trending stories

On Sunday night, Hollywood stars came together to celebrate their achievements, and several celebrities took shots at President Donald Trump and the decisions he has made in the first week of his presidency – particularly his controversial travel ban.

>> Click here or scroll down for more