Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 5:33 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 | Posted: 5:33 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

    Charles Oakley, NBA legend, arrested after altercation at Knicks game

    Griffin leads Clippers past Knicks after Oakley ejection
    Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley exchanges words with a security guard during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Bo Churney

    FanBuzz

    NEW YORK —

    Basketball fans were stunned Wednesday when an altercation erupted on the sidelines as the New York Knicks took on the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden.

    During the game, former Knick and NBA legend Charles Oakley, 53, appeared to shout at and shove security officials. Oakley was restrained and escorted out of the game by several security guards.

    >> See the video here

    ">February 9, 2017

    It’s unclear what happened to cause the scuffle, but it was later reported that Oakley was arrested at the scene and would be charged with three counts of assault.

    >> Read more trending news

    ">February 9, 2017

    The Knicks also released a statement on the matter. 

    >> Check it out here

    ">February 9, 2017

    Oakley, one of the most famous enforcers in the NBA from the mid-'80s through the '90s, played 10 seasons for the Knicks in his 19-season NBA career. Oakley also played for Chicago, Toronto and Houston.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     