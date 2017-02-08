Basketball fans were stunned Wednesday when an altercation erupted on the sidelines as the New York Knicks took on the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden.
During the game, former Knick and NBA legend Charles Oakley, 53, appeared to shout at and shove security officials. Oakley was restrained and escorted out of the game by several security guards.
>> See the video here
">February 9, 2017
It’s unclear what happened to cause the scuffle, but it was later reported that Oakley was arrested at the scene and would be charged with three counts of assault.
>> Read more trending news
">February 9, 2017
The Knicks also released a statement on the matter.
>> Check it out here
">February 9, 2017
Oakley, one of the most famous enforcers in the NBA from the mid-'80s through the '90s, played 10 seasons for the Knicks in his 19-season NBA career. Oakley also played for Chicago, Toronto and Houston.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}