Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Amber Alert issued for Jacksonville teen last seen in Ponte Vedra Beach

    Posted: 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

    Child dies after tonsillectomy, hours after leaving hospital

    Operating room
    Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
    File photo

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Natalie Dreier

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DETROIT —

    A Detroit mother is mourning the death of her 9-year-old daughter after something went wrong following a routine childhood surgery.

    Sonia Gambrell told WJBK that she was apprehensive having her daughter Anyialah in the hospital for a tonsillectomy.

    The surgery was scheduled for December, but hours later, her daughter died.

    >> Read more trending stories  

    Anyialah was having the procedure to stop her from snoring, doctors telling her mother that it was medically necessary.

    ">January 6, 2017

    The 40-minute surgery took two hours. After recovery, Anyialah was discharged, but her mother said it was too soon after the the procedure, WJBK reported.

    When they got home, her daughter was in and out of sleep. The mother and daughter then went out to try to fill a pescription for oxycodone, which they had a difficult time filling. They tried one last pharmacy at a local hospital, different from the one where Anyialah had her operation.

    When Gambrell checked on her daughter after trying to get the medication, she saw that Anyialah was slumped over and cold, WJBK reported.

    She had passed away.

    Now, Gambrell is suing the company that owns the hospital that performed the operation, Children's Hospital of Troy.

    Gambrell has hired an attorney to sue Detroit Medical Center, saying that the doctor should not have discharged Anyialah.

    Read more here.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     