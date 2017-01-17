Child killed, another injured in pit bull attack

By Audrey Washington

WSBTV.com

A child has died and another was seriously injured after a pit bull attack in southwest Atlanta.

The attack happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Three children were present during the attack, but only two were mauled by the dogs, WSB-TV reported.

One of the children was sent to Grady Memorial Hospital, and the other was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

The scene showed clothing and other items strewn outside the home.

Animal control was sent to the scene, where officers removed at least one dog.

Shamonta Clayton, a neighbor to both children injured, said he woke up this morning to screams and ran outside. He found a little girl badly mauled.

"As I get to the end of the street, I see the child's unconscious body laying in the middle of the street," Clayton said.

He noticed another dog and followed it, finding children pinned on a porch on the backside of an abandoned house.

"So I chased the dog away from the kids, and I noticed the second child, a little boy, his unconscious body laying down in the grass," Clayton said.

The dog circled back to the child, and Clayton said he chased the dog off with his gun.

"I picked the child's body up because his mom couldn't do nothing but sit there and just cry," Clayton said.