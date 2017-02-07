By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An Illinois student is awake and alert after an accidental bump in the hallway of his school left him hospitalized and unable to breathe on his own.

According to a school district representative, Henry Sembner either bumped into or was bumped by another student. The other student became aggressive and assaulted Henry, sending the 12-year-old to the hospital.

Henry's head hit the floor during the attack. He suffered several skull fractures, WLS reported last week.

Henry's older brother said it was not a case of bullying, but school officials said they do not know why the student lashed out.

School officials said there was no history of bullying between Henry and the student, whose identity has not been released, WLS reported.

The assault is being investigated by both the district and local police.

Monday, students wore green in honor of Henry. Tuesday they will wear Cubs logos to support him.

Anthony Rizzo, first baseman for the Cubs, tweeted to Henry that he's holding two tickets for a game as well as passes to batting practice.

A fundraiser was also set up to help offset the cost of Henry's hospitalization.