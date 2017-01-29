Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 3:56 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 | Posted: 3:33 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Chinese New Year boosts demand for renting fake girlfriends, boyfriends

Chinese New Year
Photo credit: Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BEIJING —

Looking for a fake girlfriend or boyfriend? There's an app for that.

According to Reuters, singles in China are turning to Help Me Plz and other date-rental apps to hire phony significant others to please pushy parents.

>> Read more trending stories

Business was booming over the weekend for Chinese New Year celebrations, Hire Me Plz founder Cao Tiantian told Reuters.

"Over 1,000 users on our platform have signed up as dates for hire for the New Year's break," said Tiantian, whose app has 700,000 users.

Dates cost anywhere from 1 yuan (15 cents) to 1,999 yuan ($290) per hour, Reuters reported.

Read more here.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 