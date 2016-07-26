Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Comedian Sarah Silverman seemed to called for the military to overthrow President Donald Trump in a tweet Wednesday, saying that “once the military is w (with) us, fascists get overthrown.”
Silverman drew criticism after the tweet, with some calling her actions "treasonous" and others saying she is "delusional."
Silverman seemed to walk back the earlier tweet on Friday when she tweeted, “FEAR can motivate even peacenik snowflakes 2 incite violence … .”
Silverman’s twitter account is followed by nearly 10 million people.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}