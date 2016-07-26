Follow us on

Updated: 11:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | Posted: 11:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Comedian Sarah Silverman tweets suggestion that the military overthrow Donald Trump

Sarah Silverman
J. Scott Applewhite
Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., and comedian Sarah Silverman speak during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Monday, July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Comedian Sarah Silverman seemed to called for the military to overthrow President Donald Trump in a tweet Wednesday, saying that “once the military is w (with) us, fascists get overthrown.”

Silverman drew criticism after the tweet, with some calling her actions "treasonous" and others saying she is "delusional."

Silverman seemed to walk back the earlier tweet on Friday when she tweeted, “FEAR can motivate even peacenik snowflakes 2 incite violence … .”

Silverman’s twitter account is followed by nearly 10 million people.

