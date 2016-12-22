Congresswoman gets trolled on social media by her daughter

Cox Media Group Washington News Bureau
Voters may have chosen her to represent California's 45th district in Congress, but Rep. Mimi Walters isn't immune to a barrage of trolling comments on Instagram.
Photos posted by the 54-year-old politician show official events throughout her first term in the U.S. House of Representatives and her day-to-day life.
But observant social media users might notice a trend while scrolling through the photos and comments on Walters' Instagram profile: there are comments on nearly every picture from a user named @carolinewalters.
That Instagram user is Rep. Walters' 23-year-old daughter.
Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
