Posted: 10:31 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017
By Kim Richardson
WSBTV.com
ATLANTA —
Atlanta megachurch pastor Bishop Eddie Long has died, according to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church announced the information stating Long had transitioned from this life early Sunday morning after a gallant private fight with an aggressive form of cancer.
“I am confidant through my belief in God that my husband is now resting in a better place. Although, his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he’s at peace," First Lady Elder Vanessa Long, Long’s wife of 27 years said.
Long was 63 years old. He is survived by his wife, 4 children Eric, Edward, Jared and Taylor and 3 grandchildren.
Long disclosed last year that he was recovering from an undisclosed health challenge. Many had speculated he was ill after he posted a video in August that showed him looking very gaunt.
Long had said he was eating a raw vegan diet and giving up on a “slave menu,' trusting “God to deliver me from” from the challenge.
On New Birth’s website, Long is described as:
Bishop Eddie L. Long is known worldwide as a pioneering leader, revolutionary mind changer, a family man, and a caring and loving pastor. As a pioneering leader, Bishop Long is highly regarded for his vision, boldness, and unapologetic courage to walk in the supernatural. As a pastor, he is well respected and loved for his passion to bring souls into the body of Christ and join them to a local church body, and for preaching and teaching messages that change mindsets and encourage hearts. At home, he is a doting husband to his beautiful wife, First Lady Vanessa Long and loving father to his 4 children and 3 grandchildren. At New Birth, Bishop Long is most loved for being the ‘father of many’ – a pastor who loves God, God’s people, and who speaks life and declares, You shall NOT die but live to proclaim the goodness of the Lord!
