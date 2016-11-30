Follow us on

    Updated: 6:23 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 8:31 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

    Coroner: Child killed while sleeping in bed had 20 gunshot wounds

    Police lights
    File photo of police lights

    By Debbie Lord

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A North Carolina coroner said a 7-year-old who died in a hail of bullets as she slept in a bed next to her grandmother in December, suffered 20 gunshot wounds in the attack.

    A’yanna Allen was killed on Dec. 4 when someone shot into her grandmother’s Salisbury, N.C., home. Her grandmother was shot in the leg.

    It could not be determined which of A'yanna's wounds were entrance wounds and which were exit wounds “based on the characteristics of the injuries,” according to an autopsy report obtained by the Salisbury Post.

    The autopsy report was released this week. So far, there has been no arrest in the shooting. 

