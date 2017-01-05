Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 5:11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
By Tammy Ragusa
OCALA, Fla. —
Country music legend Mel Tillis is out of the hospital and receiving full-time care at home, his publicist said Wednesday.
"In November, Mel made the trip from Nashville back to his home state of Florida. He is currently at home in Ocala where he is being cared for by nurses as needed and continued physical therapy," publicist Don Murray Grubbs said in a statement. "His vitals are good and his sense of humor is very much intact. He is trying to get stronger, and we are hopeful that will be the case now that he's back at home. He misses all of his loyal fans and is beyond thankful for all of the well-wishes. Your continued thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
">January 4, 2017
Just before Christmas, Tillis' daughter, Pam Tillis, reminded fans about the tough road her dad had been on.
“Dad had a serious diverticulitis attack last January after a busy fall 2015 performance schedule,” she wrote. “On the way to the hospital, he became septic and was in ICU for the better part of a month. Everything he is dealing with now, almost a year later, is a direct result of that crisis. Due to the nature of his illness, his care was best served in several facilities in Nashville up until November.”
To All The People That Are As Big of a Fan of Dad As I AmPosted by Pam Tillis Official Music Page on Thursday, December 22, 2016
The “Maybe It Was Memphis” singer also said there are no personal appearances scheduled for her 84-year-old father in the foreseeable future.
Tillis was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2007. He has six children, including Pam.
– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
