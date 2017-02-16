Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 6:59 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    Couple enjoy Valentine's dinner on Houston bridge

    Valentine's Day dinner
    Razlan / Flickr
    Valentine's Day dinner

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON —

    Motorists traveling northbound on U.S. 59 in Houston late Tuesday afternoon witnessed love on the road, KRPC reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    A couple was enjoying a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner as rush hour traffic zoomed by on the Montrose Bridge, located just before the downtown Louisiana Street exit. Drivers could see a table set up with heart-shaped balloons.

    The date was the idea of a Houston man named Alex. The bridge was where he and his girlfriend strolled on their first date last year, so he wanted to commemorate that event with a table for two with a view — of traffic. The table had two chairs set up with the red balloons, KRPC reported, and the couple enjoyed Chinese takeout food, KHOU reported.

    "I'm just glad that she really loved what I did," Alex told KPRC.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     