Couple enjoy Valentine's dinner on Houston bridge

A couple was enjoying a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner as rush hour traffic zoomed by on the Montrose Bridge, located just before the downtown Louisiana Street exit. Drivers could see a table set up with heart-shaped balloons.
The date was the idea of a Houston man named Alex. The bridge was where he and his girlfriend strolled on their first date last year, so he wanted to commemorate that event with a table for two with a view — of traffic. The table had two chairs set up with the red balloons, KRPC reported, and the couple enjoyed Chinese takeout food, KHOU reported.
"I'm just glad that she really loved what I did," Alex told KPRC.
