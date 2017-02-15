Couple goes viral with Valentine's Day love song lip sync

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —
An Indianapolis has put their love and lip sync talents on display and their video has gone viral with more than 16 million views since they posted it on Sunday.
They started posting their comedic lip sync videos since 2015 for their kids as a way for them to see how much fun the couple had when they were younger, WXIN reported.
Every Friday they post a new video to their YouTube page.
But they did an extra special one for the day of love - a mashup of love songs including "I Will Always Love You," "Love Lifts Us Up Where We Belong" and "You're the One That I Want," complete with costumes matching the song.
Thanks to Costumes By Margie for helping us bring these love songs to life!
______________________NEW vid every FRIDAY!Like + Comment + Share :)
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UChsxlTvqB3T5C1a_AQudB7ALike us on Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/kristinanddannyFollow us on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/kristinanddannyFollow us on Twitterhttps://www.twitter.com/kristinanddanny#KristinAndDannyPosted by Kristin and Danny
on Sunday, February 12, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}