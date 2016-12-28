Couple married for 63 years die hours apart

By Kelcie Willis

A Nashville, Tennessee, couple who were married for 63 years died hours apart five weeks before their 64th anniversary, The Washington Post reported.

WKRN reported that Trent and Dolores Winstead were married soon after meeting in 1952.

"They were opposites from each other," the couple's daughter, Sheryl Winstead, said. "I think that's what made them click."

Trent Winstead's kidneys began to fail a few weeks ago and he was taken to the hospital. He was joined by Dolores Winstead the entire time. But she began having severe headaches.

"She was having a brain aneurysm," son Eddie Winstead said. "Both of them ended up in the same hospital room. From that point, she lasted about two days."

On Dec. 9, at 9:10 p.m., Dolores Winstead died at 83 years old, not long before the couple's 64th anniversary. Eddie Winstead had to tell his father the news.

"I had to lean down next to him, and just kind of tell him, 'Mom has passed.' When that happened, it was kind of like his whole spirit just changed," he said. "I told him, I said, 'Dad, if you want to go be with Mom, that's quite alright with Sheryl and I.'"

At 4 p.m. Dec. 10, Trent Winstead, 88, died.

"I hadn't thought about it this way at the time," Sheryl Winstead said. "Literally, he died of a broken heart."

Trent and Dolores Winstead were buried Dec. 23.