Couple picks up lunchroom tab for Texas elementary students

Students at a Texas elementary school learned the meaning of a free lunch last week.

A couple picked up the lunchroom tab for all 960 students at Rowe Lane Elementary School in Pflugerville, KXAN reported, a move that stunned and delighted school officials and parents.

“I was blown away,” Principal Ben O’Connor said. “I go, ‘are you kidding me?’”

KXAN reported that the couple walked into the school’s front office last week and asked to speak to O’Connor.

“They said, ‘we don’t have any kids that go to Rowe Lane, but we had a niece who went through. You guys are our neighborhood school, so we thought — we want to drop by and do something,’” O’Connor told KXAN.

They said they had seen a story on the news about someone who paid off student lunch balances, and wanted to do the same for the campus of 960 students.

The donors asked for privacy even when it came to the total amount they paid off, but O’Connor says it was hundreds of dollars.

“I just think it’s such a wonderful gesture this day and age,” said Abby Jenson, who has two children at Rowe Lane Elementary.

She said she read about the generosity on the school’s PTA Facebook page.

“I appreciate that they want to be anonymous, but I kind of wish we could all send them a thank you note,” Jenson told KXAN.