A couple who both battled cancer together finally tied the knot after spending 11 years at each other’s side.

Ashley Wood and Kevin Sochanchak, of Deptford Township, New Jersey, have been planning their wedding for a long time.

The couple planned to marry years ago, but in 2011, Wood was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and their wedding plans were put on hold.

According to WPVI, three years later, Sochanchak was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach and esophageal cancer. He was given just six months to live.

But this month, after completing a difficult stretch of cancer therapies, the couple wed with the help of Adelphia Restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey. The restaurant hosted a contest promising an all-expenses-paid wedding that the couple won.

Sochanchak said the hope of marrying Wood helped him get through his most difficult treatments. The wedding was a time to focus on their love for one another instead of their illnesses.

According to WCAU, Wood was declared cancer-free in 2016, and Sochanchak is still fighting the disease.

“I’m just really grateful for everything they have been doing to get me through this moment,” Wood said of Adelphia Restaurant. “I can’t believe this is happening.”