    Updated: 7:44 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 | Posted: 7:27 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    Dad figures out how to get daughter to sleep in an instant

    A video shared online shows a clever dad training his daughter how to go to sleep in a snap.

    The video shows a baby girl laying on her dad in bed. When dad snaps his fingers, the baby girl quickly lays her head down and goes quiet.

    Watch the sweet video below.

    Source: Baby's Nap Time Is A Snap by AFV on Rumble

