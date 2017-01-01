Dale Earnhardt Jr. ties the knot on New Year's Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s most popular driver, married his longtime girlfriend Amy Reimann on New Year’s Eve in North Carolina.
The 42-year-old Earnhardt tweeted on Saturday night that he and Reimann are excited to be married, sharing a photo of the two on their wedding day.
">January 1, 2017
The two tied the knot at Childress Vineyards, owned by NASCAR team owner Richard Childress.
Earnhardt and Reimann started dating in 2009. They got engaged in June 2015 in Germany.
Fellow driver Danica Patrick shared a photo on Instagram, showing that she caught the bouquet.
Earnhardt missed the last 18 races of the 2016 season after suffering a concussion in a crash at Michigan, ESPN reported. In early December he tested a car. He has been cleared to race in 2017, according to the sports network.
