Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Dan Rather calls out Wall Street Journal over not calling Trump’s lies 'lies'

Dan Rather
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Journalist Dan Rather admonished the Wall Street Journal's plans for covering possible falsehoods by President-elect Donald Trump.

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Journalist and former CBS news anchor Dan Rather admonished the Wall Street Journal’s top editor for pledging that the newspaper won’t use the word “lie” in reporting on President-elect Donald Trump’s potential dishonesty as president.

>>Read more trending stories 

“A lie, is a lie, is a lie,” Rather wrote in a Facebook post Monday and called WSJ’s Editor-in-Chief Gerard Baker’s comments “deeply disturbing.”

Baker said during an interview on a Sunday news show that he wants the newspaper to “be careful about using the word lie” in describing potential Trump falsehoods because it “implies a deliberate intent to mislead.”

Baker said he wants readers, not reporters, to determine whether Trump is telling the truth or deliberately misleading Americans.

“It is not the proper role of journalists to meet lies, especially from someone of Mr. Trump’s stature and power, by hiding behind semantics and euphemisms,” Rather wrote.

“Our role is to call it as we see it, based on solid reporting. When something is, in fact, a demonstrable lie, it is our responsibility to say so,” Rather added.

Rather said he didn’t take any “joy” in taking issue with Baker, but he added, “We are being confronted by versions of what are claimed to be ‘the truth’ that resemble something spewed out by a fertilizer-spreader in a wind tunnel.”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 