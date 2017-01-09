Follow us on

Updated: 9:58 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 9:58 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

Debbie Reynolds' cause of death revealed

debbie reynolds
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 13: Actress Debbie Reynolds shows her Hollywood memorabilia on display at the Paley Center for Media on June 13, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

The cause of death for actress Debbie Reynolds has been revealed, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ.

According to the celebrity gossip site, the actress died of a stroke caused by hypertension.

Reynolds died Dec. 28, a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

A memorial was held for Fisher on Thursday. Some of her remains were buried with her mother's casket in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

