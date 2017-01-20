Follow us on

Posted: 7:20 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

DeGeneres pays tribute to Obama, first lady

Ellen DeGeneres
Christopher Polk / Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres (left) and actress Portia de Rossi attended the People's Choice Awards 2017 on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

To honor President Barack Obama’s final full day in office, Ellen DeGeneres took a moment out of Thursday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show to pay tribute to him and first lady Michelle Obama.

"I want to personally thank him for changing my life," Entertainment Weekly quoted DeGeneres as saying. "I am a legally married woman because of him, and so is my wife.

"His courage and compassion created equality for everyone," she said. "He moved us forward and made more happen in the past eight years than I ever dreamed possible. I love him. I love Michelle." 

DeGeneres then showed a video compilation of her time with the Obamas over the years. The video featured clips from the president’s first appearance on her show in 2007 to his November 2015 ceremony, in which DeGeneres received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

