Delta cancels 350 flights because of winter storm

Posted: 12:04 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Kelly Yamanouchi
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Delta Air Lines is canceling about 350 flights because of a storm set to hit Atlanta, the home of its largest hub.
Atlanta-based Delta said the cancellations affect flights scheduled for Friday evening and Saturday, and more flight cancellations are possible.
About 4 inches of snow is expected at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to Delta.
The cancellations are “an effort to minimize the storm’s effect on operations at the world’s busiest hub,” according to Delta.
Passengers whose flights are canceled or significantly delayed are entitled to refunds.
Delta is waiving certain change fees for travelers who want to change their plans to avoid the effects of the storm and the risk of their flights being canceled.
