Delta flights delayed due to computer outage

By Ellen Eldridge

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Delta Air Lines passengers who sent tweets to Delta’s account Sunday night, received a message that technical issues with the information technology system were causing delays.

The outage was first reported around 7:15 p.m. Sunday when the airline tweeted to customers about the issue.

“We’re experiencing technical issues impacting the operation," the carrier tweeted. "Our technical teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible to minimize the impact to our customers. We apologize for any inconvenience our customers may experience.”

">January 30, 2017