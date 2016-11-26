Delta flights delayed due to computer outage

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
By Ellen Eldridge
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Delta Air Lines passengers who sent tweets to Delta’s account Sunday night, received a message that technical issues with the information technology system were causing delays.
The outage was first reported around 7:15 p.m. Sunday when the airline tweeted to customers about the issue.
“We’re experiencing technical issues impacting the operation," the carrier tweeted. "Our technical teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible to minimize the impact to our customers. We apologize for any inconvenience our customers may experience.”
">January 30, 2017
If you send @delta a tweet, this is their response. #deltaouttagehttps://t.co/w6gBxo69jw— Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie)@delta a tweet, this is their response. #deltaouttagehttps://t.co/w6gBxo69jw— Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) January 30, 2017
If you send
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}