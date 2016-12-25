Denied horse, girl trains cow to jump

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Lilac is calm, likes long walks and river swims, and can jump four and a half feet -- and she’s a cow.

Hannah Simpson was 11 years old when she started training the 6-month-old heifer. Now the pair are a daily sight walking along the outskirts of a town near South Island, New Zealand.

Simpson, now 18, has been bucked from Lilac too many times to count.

>> Read more trending stories



“I have always loved jumping, I always wanted to do show-jumping on a horse,” Simpson told The Guardian. “And Lilac was always jumping out of the cow shed when she was young so I think she likes it, too. We started her off with stepping over logs and it just got bigger and bigger.”

Simpson tried riding Lilac with a saddle once, but that did not work out well. So they ride bareback with a halter and stick to prod Lilac along when needed.

Here's a video of Lilac jumping, not the best but it'll do. #lovinglife #cowgirl #cowriding #nzfarming #farmgirl #cows #brownswiss #summerfun #outdoors #fun #riding #nz #ruralnz #nzfarmer #fedphoto #431am #dairynz #countrygirl #farmersweeklycomp #lifeofafarmer #dairyfarming #southland #farmlifeisthebest A video posted by Hannah Simpson (@hanney_simpson) on Dec 28, 2016 at 1:24am PST

Simpson, who works on a dairy farm, said she has tried riding other cows, however, without much success.

While Simpson got a horse two years ago, she still rides Lilac.

“I don’t think she would behave if we took her anywhere but home. And I don’t need to compete. She is more special than a horse, more rare.”