Updated: 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Deputy, wife pay off lunch accounts for 150 students

Cpl Stoner family photo
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

By Dave Huddleston

WSBTV.com

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. —

In place of Christmas presents, a Lawrenceville, Georgia, family chose to help 150 others by paying off their school lunch accounts.

Cpl. Matt Stoner and his wife, Gabriela, didn't do it for recognition, and did not want to speak to WSB-TV about their good deed, but others who know the family wanted to say thank you.

"I thought it was a very creative way to give to families who may be having some financial struggles during the Christmas season," Deputy Shannon Volkodav with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said about her co-worker.

Stoner’s family decided not to exchange Christmas presents this year. Instead, they wanted to help others.

"He paid off the meal accounts for an entire high school," Volkodav said.

The Stoner family’s donation paid off the accounts of 150 high school students, giving each student full meal access come January.

"What Cpl. Stoner and his family did exemplifies the true spirit of Christmas. It is the season of giving and I really hope anyone who hears what they did will inspire them to do something," Volkodav said.

The school sent a statement that read in part, "This is just another example of the giving that takes place in our community. As a school, we are appreciative of those who find ways to give back to the community by helping our students."

