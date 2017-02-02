There’s been much talk recently about the fact that “The Simpsons” predicted Donald Trump’s presidency almost 20 years ago. In a Season 11 episode titled “Bart to the Future,” Lisa Simpson mentions President Trump. That episode aired March 19, 2000.
After Lady Gaga's Super Bowl LI performance, social media lit up with rumors that "The Simpsons" had done it again. In a 2012 episode titled “Lisa Goes Gaga,” Lady Gaga comes to Springfield and performs in midair, suspended from cables.
"For example, 'The Simpsons' version of Lady Gaga was not performing at the Super Bowl. Also, as with other predictions from 'The Simpsons,' the show was actually spoofing a previous event, not attempting to predict a future one."
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}