Disney’s 'Bambi' artist Tyrus Wong dies at 106

Posted: 1:29 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Tyrus Wong, best known for his sketches for the Walt Disney animated feature "Bambi," died Thursday, according to a statement released by The Walt Disney Family Museum.
Wong was 106.
"Legendary Disney artist Tyrus Wong had a gift for evoking incredible feeling in his art with simple, gestural composition," the museum said in its statement.
Born in Canton, China, in 1910, Wong began at Disney in 1938 as an "in-betweener," according to the museum. His sketches of deer in a forest caught the attention of Walt Disney and were the foundation for the visual style of "Bambi."
"His work has continued to inspire and influence the leading animators of today," the statement said.
Wong left the Disney Studios in 1941. He then worked for Warner Bros. as a concept and story artist until his retirement in 1968. In 2001, Wong was named a "Disney Legend."
The museum honored Wong in 2013 with an exhibit called "Water to Paper, Paint to Sky: The Art of Tyrus Wong."
"Tyrus’ lively spirit will be missed," the museum said.
