Dispatcher reads ‘last call' for fallen Orlando police sergeant

ORLANDO, Fla. —
A public safety dispatcher on Saturday evening transmitted the radio broadcast for fallen Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton’s last call.
The last call, also known as a final call, is a formal on-air announcement broadcasted to honor an officer who has died in the line of duty.
The tribute, which was transmitted on Clayton’s radio channel, was followed by no response, and a 10-7 (out of service code) message was read in tribute.
Clayton was laid to rest Saturday at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Gotha following a funeral service at First Baptist Orlando, which was attended by more than 5,000 people.
Clayton leaves behind her husband, who she married a year ago in Jamaica, and an adult son.
The couple was members of the Winning Souls for the Kingdom church in Auburndale.
