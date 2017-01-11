Follow us on

Posted: 1:03 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

Dispatcher reads ‘last call' for fallen Orlando police sergeant

Fallen Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was active in the Orlando community.

ORLANDO, Fla. —

A public safety dispatcher on Saturday evening transmitted the radio broadcast for fallen Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton’s last call.

The last call, also known as a final call, is a formal on-air announcement broadcasted to honor an officer who has died in the line of duty.

The tribute, which was transmitted on Clayton’s radio channel, was followed by no response, and a 10-7 (out of service code) message was read in tribute.

 

Clayton was laid to rest Saturday at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Gotha following a funeral service at First Baptist Orlando, which was attended by more than 5,000 people.

Clayton leaves behind her husband, who she married a year ago in Jamaica, and an adult son.

The couple was members of the Winning Souls for the Kingdom church in Auburndale.

