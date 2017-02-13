A beagle scored some points with fans Monday with her distracted take on the agility course at the Westminster Dog Show (not pictured). (Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Everything started out just fine for Mia the beagle at the agility competition at the Westminster Dog Show Monday.

But sometimes a dog has to be a dog.

Mia made it up and over the teeter-totter and through the tunnel before things started to unravel. She stopped and started sniffing the grass carpeting on the course before attempting the high jump, and then she sat and started licking herself before finishing the obstacle course.

“Don’t be a beagle, don’t be a beagle,” the announcer is heard saying. “Those little bit of nerves are all gone now."

Mia knocked over a bar during the course but finished strong, eliciting a roar of applause from the crowd.

“That was a delightfully entertaining run,” the announcer said as Mia completed the course.

The winningest breed in Westminster history is the pert wire fox terrier, with 14 wins. Next is the poodle with nine.

Beagles took home Best in Show in 2008 and 2015, but Mia might not be the latest winner in the breed.