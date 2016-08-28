Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Posted: 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
President Donald Trump's longtime physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, has revealed more details about Trump's health and the medication he purportedly takes, The New York Times reported Wednesday.
Bornstein said Trump, 70, takes a prostate-specific antigen called finasteride – also known as Propecia – for hair growth, according to the Times.
>> Donald Trump's doctor: 'If something happens to him, then it happens to him'
Bornstein, who also has taken finasteride, praised the drug.
Trump "has all his hair. I have all my hair," Bornstein said.
The president also takes the antibiotic tetracycline to treat rosacea, a skin condition, as well as a statin to lower cholesterol, Bornstein told the Times. Additionally, Trump "takes a daily baby aspirin to reduce the risk of a heart attack," the report said.
The White House would not comment on the claims or reveal whether Bornstein was still Trump's doctor, the Times reported.
Bornstein, 69, first made headlines in December 2015 for writing a letter that said Trump would be the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}