A Memphis man looks so much like the coach of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots that a former president was convinced that that's who it was.
Memphian Jeff Hudson looks exactly like Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Sports commentators even thought for a moment that he was the coach at a recent Tigers basketball game in Memphis.
That prompted ESPN to highlight the uncanny resemblance.
Former President Jimmy Carter stopped Hudson on a plane certain that he was Belichick.
As it turns out Hudson is a good friend of Fox13Memphis.com anchor Darrell Greene. So Darrell decided to have a chat with him to discus his famous doppelganger.
