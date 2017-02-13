Follow us on

    Updated: 5:21 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 4:37 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

    Does this Memphis man looks exactly like Patriots coach Bill Belichick?

    Jeff Hudson
    (Fox13Memphis.com)

    By Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS —

    A Memphis man looks so much like the coach of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots that a former president was convinced that that's who it was. 

    Memphian Jeff Hudson looks exactly like Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. 

    ">February 13, 2017

    Sports commentators even thought for a moment that he was the coach at a recent Tigers basketball game in Memphis

    That prompted ESPN to highlight the uncanny resemblance

    Former President Jimmy Carter stopped Hudson on a plane certain that he was Belichick. 

    As it turns out Hudson is a good friend of Fox13Memphis.com anchor Darrell Greene. So Darrell decided to have a chat with him to discus his famous doppelganger. 

