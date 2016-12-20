Dog found nearly starved to death in Georgia home

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:17 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By WSBTV.com
COBB COUNTY, Ga. —
Georgia police are conducting an investigation after a starved dog was found in Cobb County.
Lucky, a 1-year-old pit bull, was found Saturday at a home in Smyrna.
The dog is now receiving care at Woodland Animal Hospital in Locust Grove.
He can hardly move due to the abuse doctors said he suffered.
“It makes me boil just thinking about how a dog could become like this, and (he’s) so sweet,” Dr. Lexie Outlaw-Mahn said.
Doctors said Lucky has lost 20 pounds in two weeks, but he’s in better shape now than when he was found.
“It was probably one of the most devastating things I had ever witnessed,” Justine Stinnett said.
Stinnett said she found Lucky outside the home in a crate.
“My heart sank because I knew he had been out there in the rain, freezing,” she said.
Stinnett said Lucky is deaf.
“A friend of mine couldn’t keep him anymore so she gave him to me in hopes that I could find him a good home,” she said.
She said she placed Lucky in a foster home, but two weeks ago, the foster parent stopped returning her calls. That’s when Stinnett went to the home and found the emaciated dog.
Cobb County police said they are in the early stages of their investigation. They have not identified any suspects.
Doctors are working to bring Lucky back to full strength.
“You can’t just give them tons of food and have them gorge themselves because they can get sick and die,” Outlaw-Mahn said.
Lucky will have to regain 20 pounds before he can be put up for adoption.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}