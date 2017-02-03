Dog found in trash bag with broken back adopted

Posted: 12:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PHILADELPHIA —
A dachshund found in a trash bag with a broken back in January was adopted Thursday.
Frances, named in honor of First Lady Frances Cleveland, the first person to own a dachshund while in the White House, was adopted by Christine Gacono, of Annville, Pennsylvania, according to WABC.
The long-haired hound was taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA after she was found by a good Samaritan in a trash bag Jan. 18, according to philly.com.
"We are thrilled for (Frances)," said Gillian Kocher, spokeswoman with the Pennsylvania SPCA. "That she has found her perfect family and will never again be in those circumstances."
Frances was fitted with a canine wheelchair after being treated for her spinal fracture before she was adopted.
Animal rescue officials are still looking for leads on whoever left Frances in the trash bag.
