This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dennis Quaid with a dog, voiced by Josh Gad, in a scene from "A Dog's Purpose." A spokesman for American Humane said Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 that it has suspended its safety representative who worked on the set of the film when a frightened German shepherd, not shown, was forced into churning waters. (Joe Lederer/Universal Pictures via AP)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A day after continued fallout from a video that surfaced on set, the premiere for the film "A Dog's Purpose" has been canceled.

The video in question was obtained by celebrity gossip site TMZ. It shows a German shepherd named Hercules struggling with a trainer as people on set appear to try to guide the dog into a pool of water rigged to create the effect of rushing waves.

The cancellation news comes despite Amblin producers telling TMZ the dog had "several days of rehearsal of the water scenes to ensure (he) was comfortable with all of the stunts," and when the dog did not want to do the stunt, "the Amblin production team did not proceed with filming that shot."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the distributor and creator of the film, are no longer having a premiere or press junket, both of which were scheduled for this weekend in Los Angeles.

The video has led to the suspension of a American Humane Association representative who was on set. The AHA ensures safety guidelines for animal actors are met on movie sets.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has called for a boycott of the film and claims the organization that allegedly supplied the dogs used in the movie has a history of neglecting animals.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment issued a statement about the cancellation:

Because Amblin's review into the edited video released yesterday is still ongoing, distributor Universal Pictures has decided it is in the best interest of A Dog's Purpose to cancel this weekend's premiere and press junket. Amblin and Universal do not want anything to overshadow this film that celebrates the relationship between humans and animals. Since the emergence of the footage, Amblin has engaged with many associated with the production of the film, including safety personnel, trainers and stunt coordinators as part of their in-depth review. While we are all disheartened by the appearance of an animal in distress, everyone has assured us that Hercules the German Shepherd was not harmed throughout the filmmaking.

"A Dog's Purpose" is in theaters nationwide Jan. 27.