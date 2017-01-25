Follow us on

Updated: 7:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | Posted: 7:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Donald Trump has 71 percent approval rating – just not in America

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Rare.us

President Donald Trump has been struggling with approval ratings in the United States. A recent Gallup poll showed that only 45 percent of Americans approve of him, a record low for an incoming president.

However, in one country President Trump has an approval rating of over 70 percent.

According to a new poll by state-backed pollster VTsIOM, 71 percent of Russians approve of America’s new president. The poll showed that approximately 40 percent of those polled had high expectations of the 45th president, while 31 percent believed he would do at least an “average” job, the Moscow Times reported.

Trump is the first incoming United States president to have an approval rating of less than 50 percent in the entire history of Gallup polls, which started polling in 1953 with Dwight D. Eisenhower.

As a comparison, Trump’s two predecessors, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, started their time in office with approval ratings of 68 percent and 57 percent, respectively.

