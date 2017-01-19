Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | Posted: 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
On Friday, Donald J. Trump will become president of the United States. He will take the oath of office at noon on the Eastern Front of the Capitol with some 900,000 people expected to be in attendance.
As per the Constitution, the term of the outgoing president ends at noon as the oath is administered to the incoming president.
At the same time in and around the Capitol and in cities across the country, protests will be held. On Saturday, a women’s protest is set for Washington D.C., that is expected to be the largest protest against an incoming president in the history of the United States.
