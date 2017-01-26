Doomsday Clock clicks half a minute toward midnight

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Does it feel like there's no hope, and we're spiraling toward oblivion?
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the keepers of what is called the Doomsday Clock, took a look at the state of the world today and was expected to move the clock one minute closer to "midnight," The Los Angeles Times reported.
The clock is a metaphor for how close the world is to a catastrophe.
However, they did not make that drastic of a move. Rather, the scientists moved the clock half a minute, or 30 seconds, closer to doomsday. The clock now sits at 2 1/2 minutes.
">January 26, 2017
The clock has been as close as two minutes in 1953 during hydrogen bomb testing. It had been further away from "doomsday" until 2015, when it was set to three minutes, according to the group's timeline.
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was started by the physicists from the Manhattan Projects, the developers of the atomic bomb in 1947, The Telegraph reported.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}