Drive-thru worker accused of smearing bodily fluid on hamburger

By Palm Beach Post

A woman in Columbus, Miss., turned herself into police on Monday after allegedly serving a cheeseburger to a customer with her bodily fluids smeared inside.

On Jan. 7, Sky Samuel, 18, was working the night shift as a drive-thru worker at Jack’s Restaurant when the incident happened, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

A co-worker first accused Samuel of the disgusting act when she told her mother that she saw Samuel put her own menstrual blood and saliva into the hamburger. The mother then posted about it to Facebook.

Officers arrested Samuel on a felony charge and she later posted a $5,000 bail. If she is convicted of the crime she could face up to five years in prison, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Samuel’s motive for the crime was not mentioned and she no longer works at the restaurant.