SAN RAFAEL, CA - JULY 27: A sign is posted in front of a Burger King restaurant on July 27, 2015 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Fox25Boston.com

Two Burger King employees are accused of using the drive-thru to sell marijuana.

Epping police began hearing reports that drugs were being sold at the restaurant with customers using the code phrase "French fries extra crispy."

Officers said buyers would pull up to the drive-thru speakers and ask if "Nasty Boy" was working, referring to Garrett Norris, police said. If he was there, they would ask for "fries extra crispy," investigators said.

When buyers pulled up to the window, police said they would receive marijuana. An officer who participated in a sting operation said he received a coffee cup containing a small amount of marijuana.

Both Norris and the shift manager, Meagan Dearborn, who had taken the officer's order, were arrested.

Dearborn was still working at the fast food restaurant Thursday and told FOX25 that she had no idea what was going on. The general manager said Norris has been fired.

Customers found the alleged drug dealing unappetizing.

"That's disgusting. The whole thing is disgusting," said Sandy Mitchell.

Burger King's corporate offices did not respond to a request for comment.